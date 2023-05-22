Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; damage put at $3-million

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire last week that destroyed one building of a Greenville apartment complex has been ruled as “undetermined”.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m. last Monday at Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street.

In all, 24 units were destroyed in the fire and a firefighter and another person were injured.

Nearly half of the 21 people who lost their homes were East Carolina University students.

The estimated loss of the building was put at $2,000,000 in addition to $1,000,000 in losses from contents inside the apartments, according to Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Greenville Fire/Rescue, the SBI, the Office of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Greenville police investigated the blaze which they said began on a second-floor balcony.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Lucky for Life logo
Nash County woman wins $25,000 a year for life playing the lottery
The new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage in the security...
Coastal Carolina Reginal Airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sun and clouds today, rain chances increasing late week