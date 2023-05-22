Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; damage put at $3-million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire last week that destroyed one building of a Greenville apartment complex has been ruled as “undetermined”.

The fire broke out shortly before 9:00 a.m. last Monday at Treybrooke Apartments off West Fifth Street.

In all, 24 units were destroyed in the fire and a firefighter and another person were injured.

Nearly half of the 21 people who lost their homes were East Carolina University students.

The estimated loss of the building was put at $2,000,000 in addition to $1,000,000 in losses from contents inside the apartments, according to Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Greenville Fire/Rescue, the SBI, the Office of State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Greenville police investigated the blaze which they said began on a second-floor balcony.

