Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget...
Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak