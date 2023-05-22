One killed in Washington shooting
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Washington.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in Washington about a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 am Monday morning.
Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot wound at a Robersonville Road home.
Anyone with any information about this shooting should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
