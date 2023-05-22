One killed in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Washington.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in Washington about a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 am Monday morning.

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot wound at a Robersonville Road home.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

