One killed in Washington shooting

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Washington.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in Washington about a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 am Monday morning.

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot wound at a Robersonville Road home.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

State Highway Patrol launches “Click It or Ticket” campaign