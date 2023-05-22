NCDMV adds more online services, increase direct communication

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Upgrading from a full provisional license to a regular Class C license in North Carolina just got a little easier.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday that teen drivers with a Level 3 Full Provisional License will be able to upgrade their license online to a regular Class C license up to one year after expiration.

DMV officials also said that anyone who has a North Carolina ID card will also be able to now renew online as well.

“Allowing these services to be completed online should help shorten lines and wait times at our offices by getting folks that would previously have to come to the office out of the line altogether,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said. “As long as it has not been expired for more than one year and they didn’t renew online last time, residents can now skip the trip to the DMV and order these credentials online.”

DMV officials also said that the agency will begin communicating directly with customers that have provided their email addresses and checked a box indicating their interest in receiving updates from DMV while utilizing an online service.

“People consume their information in different ways today than they used to, not everyone watches the evening news or subscribes to a newspaper,” said Commissioner Goodwin. “We’ve had a lot of changes this year, from changes to our office schedule to teen driver law changes. Being able to communicate directly with our customers will be advantageous for everyone. And these folks have already signed up to receive news from us, we just want to let them know we will be emailing them, so they know it’s legitimate.”

Go to MyNCDMV.gov to learn more about DMV services available online.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.