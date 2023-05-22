National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past few days, a tropical wave roughly located about 300 miles off the coast of the Bahamas continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Atmospheric conditions are not expected to become conducive for development, mainly caused by high wind shear in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere.

Tropical Activity over the next 7 days (WITN)

The region of interest also lacks a defined circulation as well. These are a few factors that are preventing the tropical wave from developing further. Even if that happens, a mid-level jet stream will kick the system out to sea.

Later in the week, a series of low pressure systems are forecast to develop along a stationary boundary, possibly leading to showers and isolated storms offshore, and rip currents along the Southeast. If any low pressure systems sit over the water long enough, then it may strengthen further due to the Gulf Stream.

If a tropical cyclone does develop, it would earn the name “Arlene”, making it the second name storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

- Hurricane Season starts in 11 days (WITN)

Tropical systems in May are not uncommon, the last May system was Tropical Storm Ana in 2021. This serves as a good reminder to always be prepared for hurricane season, even if storms occur prior to the official start.

