Nash County woman wins $25,000 a year for life playing the lottery

Lucky for Life logo
Lucky for Life logo(nc lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County woman says she screamed “all the way to work” after winning $25,000 a year for life from a lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, Audrey Woodard of Rocky Mount won the prize off of a $2 Lucky for Life ticket in Thursday night’s drawing after her numbers matched the five white balls in the drawing.

Woodard said she won the prize by playing numbers that hold a special significance for her.

“I play my birthday, my son’s birthday, and his football jersey number,” Woodard said.

Woodard, a 61-year-old production operator, said she initially planned to retire next year but her big win will allow her to retire early.

“I’m still just trying to soak it all in,” Woodard said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

