Jacksonville men charged in Crystal Coast vehicle break-ins

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Two Jacksonville men have been charged after police in one coastal town said they broke into numerous vehicles over the weekend.

Pine Knoll Shores police said they were alerted around 10:30 p.m. Friday of an attempted vehicle break-in in Indian Beach.

Officers said while looking for the vehicle, one matching its description quickly pulled out of a condo complex in Pine Knoll Shores in front of a police officer.

They were able to stop the vehicle and discovered not only where the two men inside connected to the Indian Beach case, but were also responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Pine Knoll Shores.

Blendon Ramizi, 19, and Jordan Joyner, 25, were charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny.

Police said all of the vehicles were unlocked at the time, and they urge everyone to lock their vehicles.

