Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Jacksonville men charged in Crystal Coast vehicle break-ins

Jordan Joyner & Blendon Ramizi
Jordan Joyner & Blendon Ramizi(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Two Jacksonville men have been charged after police in one coastal town said they broke into numerous vehicles over the weekend.

Pine Knoll Shores police said they were alerted around 10:30 p.m. Friday of an attempted vehicle break-in in Indian Beach.

Officers said while looking for the vehicle, one matching its description quickly pulled out of a condo complex in Pine Knoll Shores in front of a police officer.

They were able to stop the vehicle and discovered not only where the two men inside connected to the Indian Beach case, but were also responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Pine Knoll Shores.

Blendon Ramizi, 19, and Jordan Joyner, 25, were charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny.

Police said all of the vehicles were unlocked at the time, and they urge everyone to lock their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Cooper says GOP teacher pay, voucher plans a public education ‘disaster’
Beaufort paid parking season begins Monday
Vehicle search leads to felony drug charges in Bertie County
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather week ahead