Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville teenager’s condition has improved slightly after being shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Conley Street around 12:45 a.m.

The 16-year-old boy was originally in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center. A Greenville police spokeswoman today said he is now in serious condition and that family members remain optimistic.

This was the first shooting early Sunday in Greenville.

The second one happened about three hours later on East 3rd Street near South Woodlawn Avenue. The 25-year-old man in that shooting is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Police say detectives have developed persons of interest in both shootings, but are not yet to the point to obtain arrest warrants.

