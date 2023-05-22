Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville man charged in string of robberies

Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested on Monday after police say he robbed numerous stores in the area.

According to Greenville police, 24-year-old Jessie Ray Floyd Jr. was arrested late this afternoon at his home in Greenville.

Greenville police and deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say that Floyd is responsible for robbing the Duck Thru store on Greenville Blvd on April 30th, the Dollar General on NC 33 East near Black-Jack Simpson Rd on May 3rd, the Dollar General on E. 10th St. near Villa Verde on May 18th, and an attempted robbery at Family Dollar at 10th and 5th St. on May 17th.

Police say that In each of the crimes, Floyd entered the store and displayed or implied he had a weapon.

According to police, Floyd is currently being held in the Pitt County jail facing numerous robbery, attempted robbery, and second-degree kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

"Flower grannies" are TikTok sensations
‘Flower grannies’ at NC wedding are TikTok sensations
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved
State Highway Patrol launches “Click It or Ticket” campaign
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts