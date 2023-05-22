Greenville man charged in string of robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man was arrested on Monday after police say he robbed numerous stores in the area.

According to Greenville police, 24-year-old Jessie Ray Floyd Jr. was arrested late this afternoon at his home in Greenville.

Greenville police and deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say that Floyd is responsible for robbing the Duck Thru store on Greenville Blvd on April 30th, the Dollar General on NC 33 East near Black-Jack Simpson Rd on May 3rd, the Dollar General on E. 10th St. near Villa Verde on May 18th, and an attempted robbery at Family Dollar at 10th and 5th St. on May 17th.

Police say that In each of the crimes, Floyd entered the store and displayed or implied he had a weapon.

According to police, Floyd is currently being held in the Pitt County jail facing numerous robbery, attempted robbery, and second-degree kidnapping charges.

