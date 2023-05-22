Advertise With Us
‘Flower grannies’ at NC wedding are TikTok sensations

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEICESTER, N.C. (WITN) - One North Carolina family is proving you can do things outside the box for your wedding.

Their so-called “flower grannies” idea is getting a lot of attention for its originality and fun.

Chad and Shelbi May, the newlyweds, say the idea came about when they realized it would be too difficult to choose which children would be their flowers girls.

They brought up the idea of using their grandmothers for the role instead - but there’s another twist!

Instead of tossing flower petals, these spunky grandmas used bubble guns.

In a video captured by the wedding videographer, Hannah - the grandmothers can be seen having the time of their lives walking down the aisle while waving their bubble guns proudly.

The video is now viral on TikTok and for good reason. Watching it is sure to make your day and maybe even inspire other couples to add a unique twist to their big day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

