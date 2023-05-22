ECU baseball lands players on All-AAC teams
Cunningham, Yesavage and Jenkins-Cowart make first team
CLEARWATER, Fla. (ECU ATHLETICS) – A program single-season record 11 East Carolina student-athletes have been named to the All-American Athletic Conference Teams according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.
ECU captured its fourth-straight AAC regular season title with a road sweep of South Florida last weekend and secured its fifth-straight 40-win campaign.
The Pirates had 10 players selected to the all-conference teams a season ago which was the club’s record until this year.
Sophomore RHP Trey Yesavage, junior outfielder Carter Cunningham and sophomore designated hitter Jacob Jenkins-Cowart were named to the first team.
Yesavage leads the league in runs allowed (22) while ranking second in earned run average (2.95), opposing batting average (.202) and earned runs allowed (21) as well as third in strikeouts (90). He fanned a career-high 13 batters at Houston March 31 and has tallied double-digit strikeouts in five appearances with six quality starts. Cunningham ranks second on the squad in batting average (.319) and on base percentage (.440) while posting a current .947 OPS. Jenkins-Cowart is hitting .296 overall with 11 doubles, nine home runs, 40 RBI and 95 total bases. Despite missing six games due to injury in the middle of conference play, he has tallied 14 multi-hit efforts.
Seven additional ECU players in Josh Grosz (P), Carter Spivey (P), Justin Wilcoxen (C), Josh Moylan (1B), Jacob Starling (2B), Joey Berini (SS) and Luke Nowak (OF) garnered second-team honors. Zach Root (P) was also named to the all-freshman team.
With the three first-team selections, the Pirates have had at least one player named to a first team in 19-straight years (2004-present, none in 2020) and a total of 28 different first-team picks since joining The American in 2015.
East Carolina returns to action Tuesday at the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship as the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Pirates are slated to face No. 8 seed South Florida 47 minutes after the game between fourth-seeded UCF and No. 5 seed Cincinnati. That contest is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.
2023 All-American Athletic Conference Teams and Awards
Player of the Year
Brock Rodden, Jr., 2B, Wichita State
Pitcher of the Year
Dalton Fowler, Sr., Memphis
Newcomer Position Player of the Year
Justin Murray, Jr., 1B, Houston
Newcomer Pitcher of the Year
Grant Adler, Jr., Wichita State
Defensive Player of the Year
Eric Snow, SS, South Florida
Coach of the Year
Loren Hibbs, Wichita State
First-Team All-Conference
P – Trey Yesavage, So., East Carolina*
P – Dalton Fowler, Sr., Memphis*
P – Grant Adler, Jr., Wichita State
P – Clark Candiotti, Jr., Wichita State
RP – Dalton Kendrick, Jr., Memphis
C – Ben McCabe, R-Sr., UCF
1B – Justin Murray, Jr., Houston
2B – Brock Rodden, Jr., Wichita State*
SS – Eric Snow, Fr., South Florida*
3B – Zach Arnold, Jr., Houston
OF – Carter Cunningham, Jr., East Carolina
OF – Bobby Boser, So., South Florida
OF – Drew Brutcher, Jr., South Florida
OF – Chuck Ingram, Jr., Wichita State
DH – Andrew Sundean, So., UCF
DH – Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, So., East Carolina
UTL – Payton Tolle, So., Wichita State
Second-Team All-Conference
P – Josh Grosz, Jr., East Carolina
P – Carter Spivey, Sr., East Carolina
P – Jack Cebert, So., South Florida
P – Ricky Castro, Gr., Tulane
RP – Jace Miner, So., Wichita State
C – Justin Wilcoxen, Jr., East Carolina
1B – Josh Moylan, Jr., East Carolina
2B – Jacob Starling, Jr., East Carolina
SS – Joey Berini, Jr., East Carolina
3B – Logan Kohler, Jr., Memphis
OF – Luke Nowak, So., East Carolina
OF – Teo Banks, So., Tulane
OF – Kyte McDonald, Jr., Wichita State
UTL – Kerrington Cross, R-So., Cincinnati
Freshman All-Conference
Drew Faurot, INF, UCF*
Cameron Leiter, P, UCF*
Chase Horst, P, Cincinnati
Griffin Hugus, P/UTL, Cincinnati
Zach Root, P, East Carolina*
Luke Ellis, P, Memphis
JR Jimerson, OF, Memphis
Rafael Betancourt, P, South Florida
Eric Snow, SS, South Florida*
Jack Little, INF, Wichita State
Nate Snead, P, Wichita State
* - unanimous selection
