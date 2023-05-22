DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County woman is in jail on multiple heroin charges after deputies say they found drugs hidden in her bra and shorts.

Christa Robinson, of Rocky Mount, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, three counts of sell/deliver heroin, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances.

Deputies say they have made several controlled buys from the woman. They stopped her after she left her home due to her vehicle having an expired license tag, and active drug warrants.

They noticed a strong smell of pot, and deputies say Robinson eventually retrieved a small bag of marijuana from the area of her bra and another 41 bags of suspected heroin from her shorts.

Robinson was given a $100,000 secured bond.

