Coastal Carolina Reginal Airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern North Carolina airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment next month.

Officials at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern announced on Monday that the airport will host TSA PreCheck enrollment in June.

“We’re pleased to have this TSA PreCheck enrollment event at EWN,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. “Once our terminal expansion is complete, we will have TSA PreCheck lines available for our passengers to use to save time and make flying out of EWN even easier.”

Officials say the program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents of the United States.

Anyone who is eligible that wants to enroll in the PreCheck program can do so June 26 - June 30 between 1 pm and 5 pm at the Aircraft Fire and Rescue Building on Terminal Drive.

TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security.

The event is being held in collaboration with IDEMIA who is a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider.

According to officials, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.