Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather week ahead
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes