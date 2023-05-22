Beaufort paid parking season begins Monday
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -The town of Beaufort begins its paid parking season on Monday.
The season runs through September and proceeds from the parking season go to beautification and infrastructure projects in the waterfront business district.
Weekly passes are $25, monthly passes are $100, and season passes are $200
Passes are available at the Beaufort town hall and may be purchased from 8:00 a.m. To 5:00 p.
