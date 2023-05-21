Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teenager and man shot in separate incidents in Greenville

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Greenville Police Department, a 16-year-old male was discovered outside with a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of West Conley Street after a Shotspotter alert at 12:47 am on Sunday May 21, 2023.

They say the victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

At least one residence was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported by the occupants of the house.

Police say at 3:17 am, they responded to a Shotspotter alert on East 3rd Street near South Woodlawn Avenue and found shell casings on the ground.

A short time later, a 25-year-old male showed up at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives say the incidents do not appear to be related and have already developed strong leads in both cases.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Greenville Police Department, 252-329-4300, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Crime Stoppers has reward money available for information that leads to an arrest.

Information can be provided anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

Latest News

Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
First Alert Forecast For May 21, 2023
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Early showers endings with a sunny Sunday
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Variable clouds this evening, leading to a Soggy Sunday