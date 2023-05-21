Teenager and man shot in separate incidents in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Greenville Police Department, a 16-year-old male was discovered outside with a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of West Conley Street after a Shotspotter alert at 12:47 am on Sunday May 21, 2023.

They say the victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

At least one residence was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported by the occupants of the house.

Police say at 3:17 am, they responded to a Shotspotter alert on East 3rd Street near South Woodlawn Avenue and found shell casings on the ground.

A short time later, a 25-year-old male showed up at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives say the incidents do not appear to be related and have already developed strong leads in both cases.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Greenville Police Department, 252-329-4300, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Crime Stoppers has reward money available for information that leads to an arrest.

Information can be provided anonymously.

