Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen and several vehicles were broken into in the area of Sugg Drive and Green Acres Road.

They say they responded on Sunday May 21st, 2023, around 1:30 am, after the suspects drove through neighborhood fences and crashed into a ditch.

Witnesses say a suspect, described as a male approximately 5 feet ten inches tall, was seen fleeing the area pointing possibly a firearm.

Investigators believe the crimes occurred between 11:00 pm and 1:30 am.

The car was later found wrecked on Green Acres Road.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with any video surveillance to please call 252-747-3411.

A reward will be given for any information that leads to an arrest.

