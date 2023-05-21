Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Variable clouds this evening, leading to a Soggy Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us this afternoon were able to enjoy the sunshine and partly cloudy skies, as temperatures rose into the lower 80s. Heading into the evening tonight, expect clouds to steadily increase over the next several hours as a cold front travels through the area.

Shower chances after midnight gradually will start to increase as showers move east of I-95. The atmospheric nature of these showers, should be light with occasional moderate downpours in a few backyards. Overnight low temperatures expected to remain mild and humid into the upper 60s to near 70 along the coast.

Heading out the door Sunday? Carry a rain jacket with you as any remaining showers by daybreak continue to make a travel visit across our area, at least until the early afternoon. Once the front clears the coast, northwesterly breezes, sunny skies and lower humidity returns just in time for the start of the work week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.