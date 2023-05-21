Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Variable clouds this evening, leading to a Soggy Sunday

Following the rain showers Sunday, near-average temperatures return towards the beginning of the week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us this afternoon were able to enjoy the sunshine and partly cloudy skies, as temperatures rose into the lower 80s. Heading into the evening tonight, expect clouds to steadily increase over the next several hours as a cold front travels through the area.

Shower chances after midnight gradually will start to increase as showers move east of I-95. The atmospheric nature of these showers, should be light with occasional moderate downpours in a few backyards. Overnight low temperatures expected to remain mild and humid into the upper 60s to near 70 along the coast.

Heading out the door Sunday? Carry a rain jacket with you as any remaining showers by daybreak continue to make a travel visit across our area, at least until the early afternoon. Once the front clears the coast, northwesterly breezes, sunny skies and lower humidity returns just in time for the start of the work week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
Lionel Robinson
Armed thief who targeted Aldi stores sentenced to federal prison
The family of James Lanier lashed out after the D.A. announced the man's shooting death was...
Family upset after D.A. says deadly shooting of naked man justified

Latest News

Atlantic Beach Beach Music Festival kicks off summer.
9th annual Beach Music Festival wraps up in Atlantic Beach
Delay in New Bern's Tisdale home move.
Delay in historic home’s move to new location
Mark Walker Announces Run For Governor
City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
Hydrant Test Planned For Kinston