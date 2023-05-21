Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and cool conditions tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning showers and clouds, helped give way to cooler conditions this afternoon across the area. The good news is the weather conditions will continue to improve over the next 12 to 24 hours as northeasterly breezes draw in cooler and drier continental air from the north, reducing humidity in several spots.

Throughout the week, high pressure is forecast to build in from the northwest over Eastern NC, allowing for several days of sunshine and partly to mostly sunny skies to continue. If you are thinking about enduring a few outdoor plans, this is definitely the week to do it. Temperatures during the day are expected to remain in the 70s and 80s, while at night a few 50s inland with 60s focused along the coast.

