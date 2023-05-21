Riverside-Martin falls to Elkin in state 1A tennis team dual championship match

BURLINGTON, N.C. (NCHSAA) - Elkin and Head Coach Junio Luffman completed their perfect 20-0 season on Saturday without dropping a match in the 2023 1A Men’s Tennis Dual Team State Championship. The Elks beat East Regional Champion Riverside (Martin) 5-0.

The Buckin’ Elks lost just nine games in the championship match. Owen Jennings beat Alex Jennings 6-0, 6-1. Connor Ballard beat Seth Camacho 6-1, 6-1. Aiden Ballard won his match against Krishiv Patel 6-2, 6-0, Luck McComb beat Krishan Patel 6-1, 6-0 and Cole Macemore beat Bradley Reason 6-3, 6-0. Jeremy Zumudio and Allen Vasquez did not finish their match because Elkin had already clinched the victory.

The loss was the first of the season for Riverside as they wrapped up 2023 at 17-1.

