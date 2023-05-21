Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Riverside-Martin falls to Elkin in state 1A tennis team dual championship match

Elkin wins ninth NCHSAA Men’s Tennis title; first since 2013
NCHSAA Logo
NCHSAA Logo(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.C. (NCHSAA) - Elkin and Head Coach Junio Luffman completed their perfect 20-0 season on Saturday without dropping a match in the 2023 1A Men’s Tennis Dual Team State Championship. The Elks beat East Regional Champion Riverside (Martin) 5-0.

The Buckin’ Elks lost just nine games in the championship match. Owen Jennings beat Alex Jennings 6-0, 6-1. Connor Ballard beat Seth Camacho 6-1, 6-1. Aiden Ballard won his match against Krishiv Patel 6-2, 6-0, Luck McComb beat Krishan Patel 6-1, 6-0 and Cole Macemore beat Bradley Reason 6-3, 6-0. Jeremy Zumudio and Allen Vasquez did not finish their match because Elkin had already clinched the victory.

The loss was the first of the season for Riverside as they wrapped up 2023 at 17-1.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

Latest News

Croatan girls lacrosse wins 3A/2A/1A title to claim first ever state championship
Carolina Hurricanes
Tkachuk scores another OT winner, lifting Panthers to 2-0 series lead vs Hurricanes
ECU baseball completes sweep of USF to clinch AAC regular season title
ECU baseball comes back from three down to beat USF for second straight game, claims series