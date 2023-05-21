Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Early showers endings with a sunny Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading out the door Sunday morning? Carry a rain jacket with you as showers will continue to travel across ENC until the early afternoon.

Once the front clears the coast, northwesterly breezes, sunny skies and lower humidity returns just in time for the start of the work week. Most will enjoy sunshine and partly cloudy skies come dinnertime as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

EASTERN CAROLINA FORECAST (5.21.2023) (EASTERN CAROLINA FORECAST (5.21.2023))

Overall, we have a week full of sunshine and minimal rain through Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday and Thursday do have the potential for coastal showers, but inland will continue to be on the quiet until next weekend.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.