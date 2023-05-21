Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Early showers endings with a sunny Sunday

Showers possible throughout Eastern Carolina that will head out to see by lunchtime
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading out the door Sunday morning? Carry a rain jacket with you as showers will continue to travel across ENC until the early afternoon.

Once the front clears the coast, northwesterly breezes, sunny skies and lower humidity returns just in time for the start of the work week. Most will enjoy sunshine and partly cloudy skies come dinnertime as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Overall, we have a week full of sunshine and minimal rain through Friday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday and Thursday do have the potential for coastal showers, but inland will continue to be on the quiet until next weekend.

