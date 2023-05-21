Delay in historic home’s move to new location

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A big move that was supposed to take place this morning has been delayed.

Daniel Tower is now the new owner of the historic Tisdale home in New Bern after the city awarded it to him.

The home was scheduled to move to its new location Saturday morning, about a block from the current location.

However due to the route the home would take, and how much it weighs, there were concerns about how soft the soil was due to the rain. This ended up delaying the move.

Regardless, Tower says he is excited about the new future of the home.

“A big fan of architecture and architectural history, and that’s one of the great things about living in New Bern is that we have all these great old houses, and so I’m thrilled to be able to basically preserve this landmark as part of New Bern history,” said Tower.

Tower say it should take anywhere from 8 to 12 months to restore the home, but once it’s completed, he plans to live in the home with his family.

Currently, there is no date rescheduled for the home’s move.

Tower said the city will meet on Monday to officially decide.

