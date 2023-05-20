Advertise With Us
Wings Over Wayne Air Show This Weekend

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The largest air show in North Carolina is back at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

The celebration includes displays of military drill demonstrations and current and heritage aircraft, family entertainment as well as performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The event is on May 20-21, 2023, with flying performances taking place between 11:00 am and 4:30 pm, weather permitting.

Attendees will have access to free drinking water, while additional concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

Admission and parking are free and gates open at 8:00 am to the public.

Explore the full listing of ground and aerial performances here.

