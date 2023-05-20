Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with chance for sprinkles on Saturday

Band of storms expected for Sunday morning through the afternoon
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lingering showers remain along the Northern and Southern Outer Banks temporarily on your Saturday, but they will be moving north towards Virginia and out of our area come mid-morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies throughout Eastern Carolina. High of 82F.

And here is your “Dog Walking Forecast” with any time today being a great time to take your fur baby out for a walk, but just know that after Friday’s showers there may be some mud. (This is little FLINT whose a 2-month-old Chihuahua mix looking for his forever home over at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina: View the FUR BABY FRIDAY segment from “ENC at THREE” for more information if you’re considering adoption.)

A cold front will move in early Sunday morning, sending thunderstorms over the area as many head out the door for morning church services. The severe weather threat is low due to the timing of the front, but don’t count out some lightning and blustery winds. The morning rain will squash our chances of making it back to the low 80s, but the mid 70s should still be attainable by the afternoon hours. Earliest storms are expected to cross over I-95 by 4 a.m., traveling all across ENC then heading off coast by 3 p.m.

Sunshine will return in full and stick around as we start next week. Highs will hover around the 80° through the week even as another coastal low forms Wednesday and Thursday. It will be that low and attached stationary front that will lead to an improving chance of rain as we head towards next weekend.

For now, it looks like the streak of drops on Saturday or Sunday will continue.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

