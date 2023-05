KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department says it will be performing hydrant testing throughout the city on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The procedure will take place in the Colonial Pines Subdivision and areas of Crestwood, Tanglewood and Villa Drive.

Citizens may contact Public Services at 252-939-3282 with any issues or concerns.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.