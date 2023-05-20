Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
Lionel Robinson
Armed thief who targeted Aldi stores sentenced to federal prison
The family of James Lanier lashed out after the D.A. announced the man's shooting death was...
Family upset after D.A. says deadly shooting of naked man justified

Latest News

This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on their wedding...
Bride killed in crash didn’t want wedding night to end, widowed groom says
Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
Mark Walker Announces Run For Governor
City of Tyler flushes fire hydrants
Hydrant Test Planned For Kinston