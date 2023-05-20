ECU baseball comes back from three down to beat USF for second straight game, claims series

TAMPA, FLORIDA (WITN) - The 15th ranked East Carolina University baseball team got down three runs to South Florida for the second straight day and found a way to come back and win it for the second straight day 6-5 on Friday night in Florida.

Josh Grosz got the start and went 2.1 innings allowing 3 runs on 5 hits.

The Pirates didn’t get on the board until Alec Makarewicz doubled in a run in the 7th. They scored twice in the inning to make it 3-2.

Carter Spivey pitched 3.2 innings allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 6 strikeouts in relief. The Pirates got down 5-2 .

They rallied in the 8th inning for the second straight day. Makarewicz got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Then Jacob Starling singled in Luke Nowak and Ryley Johnson to tie it at 5. A little Pirate small ball as Nate Chrismon grounded out to score A-Mak 6-5.

Landon Ginn and Wyatt Lunsford Shenkman threw scoreless innings. Lunsford-Shenkman got the first two out in the 9th. Then Jake Hunter came in throwing 96 and 95 miles per hour to get the strike out to end the game.

ECU earns its 40th win of the season. The Pirates claim the series with the win. They will go for the sweep Saturday morning at 10:30 AM.

If Cincinnati beats Houston tonight ECU wins the conference regular season title.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.