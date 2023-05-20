Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A hospice patient recently got to meet her musical idol in person.

Jackie Carroll, an Arc of the Ozarks hospice patient, has made her love for Dolly Parton known.

The CoxHealth medical team helped share Carroll’s story with a social media post last month. The post gained a lot of attention, including from her favorite singer.

Carroll is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, according to the medical staff. But they said her world revolves around Parton and the music brings her joy and comfort.

Her caregivers also made a push for Parton to meet up with Carroll, asking the community if anyone could help them set up a meeting between the two.

“We would love to make her dream come true by arranging a personal or virtual meeting with Dolly. Please share and help us make this special moment happen for this patient!” the medical team shared.

And last weekend Carroll’s dream came true.

According to her medical team, the “queen of country music” met up with them in Tennessee.

The team said Parton invited Carroll and her caregivers to Dollywood, where the two were able to meet and talk.

“We’re thrilled to share that her dream came true,” the medical team shared.

Carroll’s family and health care team thanked Parton for helping make her dream meeting become a reality.

“Jackie has loved Dolly since she was a little girl. This was the experience of a lifetime! Thank you to all who made this possible,” her family shared.

Carroll also received a few gifts to bring back home.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.