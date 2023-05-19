Wheelchair activist appealing conviction of impeding Greenville traffic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man said he has appealed last week’s conviction for impeding traffic after his arrest two months ago.

A Pitt County District Court judge found that Steven Hardy-Braz did impede traffic with his wheelchair twice on March 16th.

Hardy-Braz told WITN today that he filed paperwork to appeal the guilty verdicts to Superior Court.

The man was protesting bus stops he says are not accessible to the handicapped on South Memorial Drive near Kohls. “It’s very disheartening out of the 288 bus stops in the City of Greenville’s so-called GREAT system, 120 of them are inaccessible to people with physical disabilities,” Hardy-Braz said.

The Disability Advocacy Center’s Public Health Educator also says inaccessible bus stops are an issue in the state. “There are multiple bus stops we’re fighting right now to be wheelchair accessible. All of these things to ease transportation for people with disabilities is a major deal.”

Police said the activist was initially warned and asked to move off the highway so he wasn’t impeding traffic. A spokeswoman said Hardy-Braz moved, but then was seen going right back to sitting in the highway and then was arrested.

Police said arresting Hardy-Braz was the final option after he received verbal warnings and written citations.

As Hardy-Braz spent the day in jail after his arrest, Judge Lee Teague sentenced him to time already served.

