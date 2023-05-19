Two charged with murder surrounding Pamlico County drug death

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation surrounding a fentanyl-related death from last year has resulted in the arrest of two people on murder charges.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested Markese Moore, 28, of Grantsboro, and Kayla Drain, 30, of Aurora, on May 3rd.

The two have been charged with one count each of second-degree murder, and one count each of death by distribution.

Their arrests stem from an investigation that launch on December 2nd of last year.

Deputies and EMS went to a home in Merritt where they found Alex Garcia, 25, of Meritt, dead. His death was determined to be the result of fentanyl toxicity/overdose.

Moore and Drain are being held at the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

