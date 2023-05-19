Advertise With Us
Southwest Onslow, Wilson Hunt earn girls state soccer playoff wins

Area scores included in article.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest Onslow got up early and added two second half goals to top Farmville Central 3-0 in the state 2A girls soccer playoffs second round. They will play at top seed Clinton next round.

Also in 2A, East Carteret won 6-0 over Goldsboro and Manteo blanked NCSSM 3-0. East Carteret will play at Manteo in round three.

J.H. Rose had its season ended by Wilson Hunt 3-1 on Thursday night in Wilson. Also in 3A, Dixon advances 1-0 over Currituck County. They will host Western Alamance in the next round. Jacksonville girls remain undefeated with a 4-1 win over Richlands. They will host 23rd season Williams in the third round.

In class 1A, Vance Charter topped Lejeune 1-0. Bear Grass Charter fell to Roxboro Community 4-1. The state third round games are on Monday at high seeds.

