South Granville tops Greene Central in the state 2A baseball fourth round

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - South Granville baseball got up four in the first and never looked back as they topped Greene Central 15-0 in the state 2A baseball playoffs fourth round.

They advance to the regional championship round.

J.H. Rose baseball will play for a shot in the regional finals on Friday against North Nash.

On the softball field North Duplin upset top seed Pamlico 13-5 to advance to the 1A east regional final.

They will face the winner of Northside-Pinetown and East Columbus who also play on Friday.

