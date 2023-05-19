South Granville tops Greene Central in the state 2A baseball fourth round
North Duplin softball also advanced to the 1A regional final
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - South Granville baseball got up four in the first and never looked back as they topped Greene Central 15-0 in the state 2A baseball playoffs fourth round.
They advance to the regional championship round.
J.H. Rose baseball will play for a shot in the regional finals on Friday against North Nash.
On the softball field North Duplin upset top seed Pamlico 13-5 to advance to the 1A east regional final.
They will face the winner of Northside-Pinetown and East Columbus who also play on Friday.
