Silver Alert issued for Edgecombe County man

LENWOOD ARMSTON
LENWOOD ARMSTON(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an Edgecombe County man.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Lenwood Armston was last seen in the Dunbar Area on Thursday, May 18th.

Deputies say that Armston suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on where Armston may be should contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

