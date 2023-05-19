Advertise With Us
Second man arrested in Elizabeth City shooting

Dy’Yon Hall was in the Chesapeake, Virginia jail on a concealed weapons charge.
Dy'Yon Hall was in the Chesapeake, Virginia jail on a concealed weapons charge.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A second arrest has been made in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in Elizabeth City this past Sunday.

Dy’Yon Hall was in the Chesapeake, Virginia jail on a concealed weapons charge. He is charged with murder and attempted first degree murder by Elizabeth City police.

The shooting happened early Sunday on River Road. Police said 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher died later at a hospital, while 35-year-old Cedric Green remains hospitalized. Both men were shot multiple times, according to police.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth City police and Chesapeake police arrested Lorenzo Cedeno, Jr. for murder, attempted first degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said both Hall and Cedeno remain in the Chesapeake City Jail awaiting their return to North Carolina to face the murder charges.

