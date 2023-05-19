Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Penny Lane

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Penny Lane, this week’s Saving Graces 4 Felines featured feline of the week.

WITN featured this sweetie last month and she is still looking for her forever home.

Penny Lane is in a house with other cats, dogs, and children and does well with all.

Penny Lane might be shy at first, but love and patience will bring her around quickly. She likes other kitties, especially her sister Lucy.

If you are seeking a faithful companion, schedule a meeting with this 5 to 6-month-old girl.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane(saving graces 4 felines)

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

