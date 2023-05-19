Rep. Don Davis visits southern border

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis was checking out the status at the southern border Friday.

Davis says, “There is a true crisis that’s taking place and we have individuals who are working hard every single day.”

The Snow Hill Democrat got a chance to see the challenges firsthand he says. “One agent said that you could double the size and there would still be plenty of work to do. They’re getting the job done with very limited resources. there’s also a great need for infrastructure and greater technology here at the border.”

Davis also took time to thank those who have boots on the ground.

“Great Americans. They’re processing individuals and process at this particular port over 7,000 who are coming by vehicle and are actually processing about 300 asylum seekers coming every single day and they’re managing this entire operation.”

On the other side of the aisle, there are concerns. Republican Congressman Greg Murphy of Greenville, who was unavailable for an interview, provided this statement.

“President Biden’s absolute dereliction of duty has caused the self-inflicted humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. Fentanyl floods our streets in North Carolina, and drug overdoses continue to rise. Because of the laxity in border enforcement, drug cartels continue to engage in widespread human traffic engage in widespread human trafficking. Since day one the Biden Administration has rolled back the policies of the previous administration that worked and kept our Southern Border secure. They are now quietly re-instituting some of those common-sense policies, but sadly so much damage has already been done.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.