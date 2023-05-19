Advertise With Us
New Bern man sends lottery win to hometown school in Africa

Souleyman Sana
Souleyman Sana(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern dance instructor won the lottery and is sending the winnings to his home town.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Souleymane Sana from New Bern won $100,000 from a Million Maker lottery ticket. The dance instructor said that this money will be going to his hometown of Mali, Africa to build classrooms.

Sana’s dream is to build a dance center in Mali where kids can learn and dance at the same time.

“I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it too,” he said. “If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there.”

He bought his winning ticket from the Neuse Shop & Fuel in Kinston.

