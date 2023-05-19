Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Leland Jones to be next South Central head boys basketball coach as Cherry steps down from that role

Chris Cherry to continue to be Athletic Director and head football coach for Falcons
South Central, D.H. Conley and Farmville Central advance in state tournament
South Central, D.H. Conley and Farmville Central advance in state tournament(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Chris Cherry announced Friday morning he has stepped down as head boys basketball coach at South Central. He has been the head coach for the past 14 seasons.

“I made the decision that the 2022-2023 basketball season would be my last,” Coach Cherry said in a statement, “I made the decision to not make this public until after the seasaon with the full support of both School and District level administration, which I’m truly grateful for.”

Associate head coach Leland Jones will be the next head boys basketball coach for South Central. He has been with Cherry for 13 seasons. They won the state championship together in 2019. They have won 12 Conference Championships together and 2 Regionals.

Cherry will continue his role as athletic director and head football coach. He took over as head football coach after last season ended.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Heavy rain on Friday could lead to issues on the coast.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Flood Advisory issued for Onslow County
The surveillance video was released Thursday morning.
Atlantic Beach police release video related to murder of Apex man
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro police searching for man who assaulted physician’s assistant

Latest News

he Florida Panthers surround goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky following the team's win 3-2 win over...
Panthers outlast Hurricanes in 4th OT in 6th-longest game in NHL history
ECU pitcher Danny Beal threw five innings to get the save in win over Old Dominion
15th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat South Florida, grabs AAC lead thanks to Cincinnati win over Houston
Southwest Onslow advances in state playoffs
Southwest Onslow, Wilson Hunt earn girls state soccer playoff wins
Head coach hiring saga continues between school board and community
Havelock football community flocks to school board meeting in support of coach Caleb King