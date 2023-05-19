Leland Jones to be next South Central head boys basketball coach as Cherry steps down from that role

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Chris Cherry announced Friday morning he has stepped down as head boys basketball coach at South Central. He has been the head coach for the past 14 seasons.

“I made the decision that the 2022-2023 basketball season would be my last,” Coach Cherry said in a statement, “I made the decision to not make this public until after the seasaon with the full support of both School and District level administration, which I’m truly grateful for.”

Associate head coach Leland Jones will be the next head boys basketball coach for South Central. He has been with Cherry for 13 seasons. They won the state championship together in 2019. They have won 12 Conference Championships together and 2 Regionals.

Cherry will continue his role as athletic director and head football coach. He took over as head football coach after last season ended.

