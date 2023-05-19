Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

La Grange Public Library receives grant to improve accessibility

La Grange Public Library
La Grange Public Library(La Grange Public Library)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A library in Lenoir County has been selected for a grant to improve library services for people with disabilities.

Neuse Regional Libraries announced Friday that the public library in La Grange had been selected to take part in the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities program.

According to the library, the program is part of an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities. La Grange is one of 240 libraries chosen to be part of the program.

Participation in the program also comes with a $20,000 grant that the library says it will use to install new automatic doors, purchase media for use by people with vision problems, as well as programming for senior citizens with cognitive disabilities and their caregivers.

“We are very proud to be selected for this tremendous opportunity,” said Melanie Morgan, Director of Libraries. “Not only will we receive additional resources for better serving our library users with disabilities, but we will also be in a position to have direct conversations with patrons on how to best serve their needs.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Heavy rain on Friday could lead to issues on the coast.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Flood Advisory issued for Onslow County
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
The surveillance video was released Thursday morning.
Atlantic Beach police release video related to murder of Apex man
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro police searching for man who assaulted physician’s assistant

Latest News

LENWOOD ARMSTON
Silver Alert issued for Edgecombe County man
NEW RECORD: Agriculture economic impact hits $103.2 billion
Fur Baby Friday featuring Flint
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Flint
James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
Family upset after D.A. says deadly shooting of naked man justified