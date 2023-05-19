La Grange Public Library receives grant to improve accessibility

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A library in Lenoir County has been selected for a grant to improve library services for people with disabilities.

Neuse Regional Libraries announced Friday that the public library in La Grange had been selected to take part in the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities program.

According to the library, the program is part of an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities. La Grange is one of 240 libraries chosen to be part of the program.

Participation in the program also comes with a $20,000 grant that the library says it will use to install new automatic doors, purchase media for use by people with vision problems, as well as programming for senior citizens with cognitive disabilities and their caregivers.

“We are very proud to be selected for this tremendous opportunity,” said Melanie Morgan, Director of Libraries. “Not only will we receive additional resources for better serving our library users with disabilities, but we will also be in a position to have direct conversations with patrons on how to best serve their needs.”

