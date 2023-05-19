Advertise With Us
Kinston’s Mir Mir Moore signs with Mount Olive men’s basketball program

Signed Friday morning at Kinston high school
Mir Mir Moore signs with Mount Olive
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston basketball star guard Mir Mir Moore signed officially today to play college basketball at Mount Olive. He started his high school career at Parrott Academy and finished it with the Vikings. Moore held his signing day at Kinston High and already feels like part of the family with the Trojans program.

“I knew when I first got there it felt like a family,” says Moore, Everybody vibing together well. Vibed well with my teammates and the coaching staff I built a great relationship that’s why I chose it.”

Mount Olive plays in the NCAA division-II ranks in the Conference Carolinas . They went 13-18 last season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

