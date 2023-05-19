Advertise With Us
Kings of Q festival kicks off Friday in Ayden

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -One community in the east is celebrating all things BBQ on Friday.

The Kings of Q cookoff will take place in Ayden.

The cookoff is named for two local BBQ kings, Latham “Bum” Dennis and Pete Jones.

Both men created successful family businesses built around Eastern North Carolina BBQ that are still around to this day.

The event will feature rides, live music, and a beer garden.

The Kings of Q festival will begin at 5:00 p.m.

