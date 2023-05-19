Advertise With Us
Greenville church observes Mental Health Month
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east is taking time to honor Mental Health Month.

Paradise Christian Center is hosting a Mental Health Fair this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are interested in ongoing mental health events, come by on the second Friday of each month. Visitors will hear from professionals on a variety of topics surrounding mental health.

All events are free and open to the public. Visitors will hear from professionals on a variety of topics surrounding mental health.

They have a partnership with ECU Health Mental and Behavioral Health along with the North Carolina Coalition of Churches.

Paradise is also working on becoming a crisis and resource center for Greenville, Pitt County and ENC.

