Greenville church observes Mental Health Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east is taking time to honor Mental Health Month.

Paradise Christian Center is hosting a Mental Health Fair this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are interested in ongoing mental health events, come by on the second Friday of each month. Visitors will hear from professionals on a variety of topics surrounding mental health.

All events are free and open to the public.

They have a partnership with ECU Health Mental and Behavioral Health along with the North Carolina Coalition of Churches.

Paradise is also working on becoming a crisis and resource center for Greenville, Pitt County and ENC.

