Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Flint

Fur Baby Friday featuring Flint
Fur Baby Friday featuring Flint(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The work week is almost over, which means it’s time to introduce you to an adorable, adoptable pet.

Flint is a 2-month-old chihuahua mix at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina with lots of love to share.

Your heart will melt when you meet this teeny pup who enjoys snuggling and has a whimper that will melt your heart.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering should fill out an application and schedule a time to visit.

Act fast because Flint likely won’t be available for long!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is in need of loving homes for lots of available pets, especially as they see fewer adoptions and foster families during the summer month.

Consider adding a sweet, furry friend to your home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Heavy rain on Friday could lead to issues on the coast.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Flood Advisory issued for Onslow County
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
The surveillance video was released Thursday morning.
Atlantic Beach police release video related to murder of Apex man
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro police searching for man who assaulted physician’s assistant

Latest News

LENWOOD ARMSTON
Silver Alert issued for Edgecombe County man
La Grange Public Library
La Grange Public Library receives grant to improve accessibility
NEW RECORD: Agriculture economic impact hits $103.2 billion
James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
Family upset after D.A. says deadly shooting of naked man justified