Fur Baby Friday: Meet Flint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The work week is almost over, which means it’s time to introduce you to an adorable, adoptable pet.

Flint is a 2-month-old chihuahua mix at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina with lots of love to share.

Your heart will melt when you meet this teeny pup who enjoys snuggling and has a whimper that will melt your heart.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering should fill out an application and schedule a time to visit.

Act fast because Flint likely won’t be available for long!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is in need of loving homes for lots of available pets, especially as they see fewer adoptions and foster families during the summer month.

Consider adding a sweet, furry friend to your home.

