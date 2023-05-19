Advertise With Us
DROUGHT UPDATE: Eastern Carolina back in slight drought

Abnormally Dry to Moderate Dry conditions continue to be seen in parts of ENC
UPDATED DROUGHT (5.19.2023)
UPDATED DROUGHT (5.19.2023)(WITN)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After being “drought free” for about two weeks, some parts of Eastern North Carolina are now seeing dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor Report by the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The latest report states that 5.1% of the Tarheel State is currently considered “Abnormally Dry” or D0 in parts of the counties surrounding the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds as well as the Northern Outer Banks.

There are five different drought categories that an area can fall into. While “Abnormally Dry” is the lowest level of drought, dry conditions can result in dry pastures, mild crop stress, and increased irrigation.

From May 4 through May 18, 2023, ENC was deemed “drought free” for the first time in 8-months, but things have since changed and hopefully the currently rainfall across the area on Friday will help diminish this trend further.

The next drought report will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Here’s how the drought conditions have changed since the late report: CLICK HERE!

