D.A. says lethal shooting of naked man justified

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says lethal force was justified in a police shooting that killed a naked Wallace man earlier this year.

District Attorney Ernie Lee held a 10:00 a.m. news conference Friday in Kenansville in announcing his decision.

James Lanier was killed outside the Express Mini Mart back on February 24th.

Lee said the 34-year-old Lanier was naked and disturbing customers inside the business, spitting on a clerk and trying to fight with people.

He said the store had six cameras showing both the inside and outside of the business.

Lee said cameras showed Lanier at first pushing the officer who backed up and then tased the man. The taser appeared to have no effect.

The D.A. said Lanier continued to advance on the officer, swinging at him. The officer pulled out his gun, continuing to back up, Lee said.

After calling for backup, Lee said the camera showed both men on the ground, with Lanier on top of the officer. This as a second officer arrived in the parking lot.

Lee said the officer yelled “don’t do it” and “back up” multiple times, according to the officer’s body camera. Some 53 seconds after the officer got out of his patrol car, the video showed him firing one shot at Lanier. The man continued to come toward the officer, and the D.A. said two more shots were fired.

The officer told SBI investigators that at one point Lanier grabbed his arms and that he was “fearful for his life and afraid that Lanier was going to disarm him.”

Lee said it was a “rapidly escalating situation” and the officer had to make split-second decisions “with no backup in an increasingly hostile situation as perceived by the officer.”

The State Bureau of Investigation recently completed its look into the shooting and Lee based his findings on that report.

