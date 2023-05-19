Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a suspected drug dealer was found hiding in his home during a raid on Thursday.

Bradley Robey was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of heroin/fentanyl, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies searched the man’s home on U.S. 70 East and say they not only found heroin/fentanyl but also Robey hiding from them inside.

The 48-year-old man was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.