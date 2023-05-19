Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search

Bradley Robey
Bradley Robey(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a suspected drug dealer was found hiding in his home during a raid on Thursday.

Bradley Robey was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of heroin/fentanyl, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies searched the man’s home on U.S. 70 East and say they not only found heroin/fentanyl but also Robey hiding from them inside.

The 48-year-old man was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Radford and Tony Rouse
Greene County couple under $1 million bonds for drug charges
Heavy rain on Friday could lead to issues on the coast.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Flood Advisory issued for Onslow County
The surveillance video was released Thursday morning.
Atlantic Beach police release video related to murder of Apex man
Hieu Minh Tran
POLICE: “Weed man” busted after speeding in Warsaw
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro police searching for man who assaulted physician’s assistant

Latest News

Souleyman Sana
New Bern man sends lottery win to hometown school in Africa
James Lanier killed in Wallace officer involved shooting
D.A. says lethal shooting of naked man justified
Markese Moore & Kayla Drain
Two charged with murder surrounding Pamlico County drug death
Dy’Yon Hall was in the Chesapeake, Virginia jail on a concealed weapons charge.
Second man arrested in Elizabeth City shooting