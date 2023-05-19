Advertise With Us
Carteret County Aging Services hosts senior lifestyle expo

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One organization is celebrating older Americans month by highlighting services offered in their area.

Carteret County Aging Services is celebrating its seniors by holding their annual Senior Lifestyle Expo.

The expo will give seniors and caregivers the opportunity to learn more about the services that Carteret County and other governments can offer them.

Numerous agencies and departments will take part in the event including the Carteret County Health Department, Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, and several assisted living companies.

The expo takes place at the Leon Mann jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead city at 11:30 a.m.

