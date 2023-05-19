Armed thief who targeted Aldi stores sentenced to federal prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was convicted of a string of armed robberies at Aldi stores, including the stores in Winterville, Rocky Mount, and Fayetteville, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Eastern US District Attorney Michael Easley said that 43-year-old Lionel Robinson of Wendell was sentenced to more than 29 years in federal prison after he was convicted of two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to Easley, Robinson, sometimes with an accomplice, would ring the back doorbell of Aldi stores pretending to be a delivery driver. When an employee would answer the door, he would force his way inside, holding the employee at gunpoint, and would then make them take him to the manager’s office where the store’s safe was located.

“This defendant engaged in violent behavior in a grocery store where families do their shopping,” said Easley. “Through a collaborative investigation between state, local and federal partners, we took a dangerous criminal off the street and placed him behind bars for nearly 30 years. This sentence should serve as a deterrent to those that are engaged in violence in our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.