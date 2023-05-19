Advertise With Us
NEW RECORD: Agriculture economic impact hits $103.2 billion

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The economic impact of agriculture in North Carolina reached a new record.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said for the first time ever the impact of the industry topped $100 billion, reaching a new record of $103.2 billion.

That’s up from $92.9 billion last year.

Troxler said agriculture remains the state’s number one industry, employing about 1/5 of the state’s workforce.

“When I took office in 2005, the economic impact of agriculture and agribusiness was $59 billion and $100 billion seemed like a good goal to work toward. In 2016, I made a prediction that North Carolina’s agriculture and agribusiness industry would soon reach $100 billion,” Troxler said. “I’m proud to say that we’ve reached that goal and surpassed last year’s economic impact by more than 11 percent. Reaching this milestone is a big accomplishment for everyone in agriculture and agribusiness and proves how much we can accomplish when we are all pulling together.”

