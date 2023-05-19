Advertise With Us
7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Multiple people were killed and others hurt in a crash.(Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.   

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

